Nidhi Jha photo: Internet sensation Nidhi Jha has about 235k followers on Instagram and surprises her fans every now and then with her classy photos. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking adorable, pouting with Anjana Singh.

Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha recently created a buzz on Instagram by uploading her latest hot photos. The hottie is counted among the most hard working actors of the Bhojpuri industry. The Internet sensation has about 235k followers on Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. The hottie excels in entertaining her fans with her sexy moves and hot photos.

Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share photos with the diva Anjana Singh. Both the divas are looking alluring pouting cutely in the photo. Nidhi is wearing an Indian white suit. Meanwhile, Anjana is taking the denim trend forward in the photo. Apart from filming in the Bhojpuri cinemas, the lady has also tried her hands in television. She has appeared in famous TV series like Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Beintehaa, Aahat (season 6) and many more. The diva commenced her acting career in the year 2016 with the movie–Gadar opposite Pawan Singh. Later she continued to give major hits to the industry like–Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya and many more. The hottie is best known for her hot moves in the songs–Chiz Hamar Daal Deba Net Pa, Baraf Ke Pani which has garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

