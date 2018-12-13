Bhojpuri actors Nidhi Jha and Arvind Akela Kallu are all set to sizzle the screens again with their upcoming film Dilwar. Post making the announcement of the film, the actors are raising excitement among the fans with photos reflecting their hot chemistry. In the photos shared by the duo on their official Instagram account, the duo can be seen present on the sets of their film to shoot a new song.

Bhojpuri stars Nidhi Jha and Arvind Akela Kallu are one of the most loved and adored on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri film industry. Whenever the duo unites, sparks are sure to fly. After winning hearts with their sizzling chemistry, the actors have reunited for a new film titled Dilwar.

To raise excitement among the audience for the film, the actors took to their official Instagram account to share breathtaking photos from the sets of film to inform that they are on the sets to shoot a new song. Posing together for the camera, the duo looks sizzling together.

Donning a polka dot black and white crop top with a white knee-length skirt and matching sneakers, Nidhi is flaunting her mid-riff and curvaceous figure in the glamorous attire. Complementing her perfectly, Arvind is looking dapper in a white shirt paired with blue denim and white sneakers. To amp up the look, Arvind is wearing a blue shrug.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have garnered 12K and 4K likes respectively and the number is increasing every passing second. With this, the photo is receiving a lot of love from fans and followers in the comment section, who can’t stop praising their too hot to handle chemistry.

Have a look at Nidhi Jha’s hot photos that take social media by storm time and again:

