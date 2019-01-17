Indian television actress Nidhi Jha, who has now ventured into the Bhojpuri film industry and featured in films like Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Truck Driver 2, Gangster Dulhaniya, among many others loves sharing her amazing photos and videos on social media accounts.

Indian television actress Nidhi Jha, who has now ventured into the Bhojpuri film industry and featured in films like Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Truck Driver 2, Gangster Dulhaniya, among many others loves sharing her amazing photos and videos on social media accounts. Nidhi Jha is one of the most stunning actresses who is also known for her stunning social media posts and therefore she is also called the Instagram queen.

In the latest video shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation, Nidhi Jha is seen dancing to the tunes of iconic song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche and her sexy dance moves and cute expressions are what make the video go viral on social media. Nidhi Jha, in the video, is seen dancing in a grey top and pink and blue leggings with white sneakers and her dance on the evergreen song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche is being loved by her fans.

Nidhi Jha is one of the most famous Bhojpuri actresses who has also worked in many television shows such as Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Beintehaa, among many others. Nidhi Jha is one of the most amazing dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Nidhi Jha has more than 272,000 followers on her Instagram account and has a big fan base across the country. She will be next seen in Mandir Wahi Banayenge and Dilwar.

