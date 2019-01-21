Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her hot and happening looks. Nidhi's recent photo wearing a black outfit is currently winning millions of hearts on social media. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following of 276k followers which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Nidhi Jha hot photos: Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the Bhojpuri industry. The Internet sensation has flourished herself well in every role she plays on-screen. The stunning actor has about 276k followers on Image-sharing platform–Intagram and misses no chance of shining in every role. The hardworking actor leads in every role starting from Hindi TV shows to Bhojpuri films. Moreover, she also spreads the magic of her hotness with her dancing videos and sensual outfits. Recently, the actor looks fiercely hot in black. She has dolled up in a black outfit and has complimented her looks with black smart boots and glares.

The actor commenced her career with Bhojpuri movie–Gadar opposite Pawan Singh. Post to it, she gave a series of hit Bhojpuri films like Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Satya, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya and many more. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting schedule of Mandir Wahi Banayenge and Dilwar. The actor has also featured well in Hindi shows–Balika Vadhu, Kuldeepak, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Beintehaa and many more. She has also worked with big Bhojpuri stars like–Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh. Nidhi Jha is among the most followed actors, who leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy updates. Nidhi Jha is an avid social media user and regularly updates her professional and personal upgrades on social media.

