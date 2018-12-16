Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Dilwar, is charming everyone with her dance moves on social media. In the video shared by Nidhi on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen grooving on Aitraaz's song Gila Gila Gila Dil Gila Gila at the beach.

Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha is one of the most gorgeous and sought-after actors of the Industry. Whenever she hits the big screen, the diva makes sure that the audience shifts their focus on her and charms them with her sensational dance moves and astonishing performance. As she continues to sway everyone with her on-screen performance and sizzling expressions, Nidhi took to her official Instagram account an hour ago to post her latest video.

In the video posted by the Bhojpuri actor, she can be seen grooving on Aitraaz’s song Gila Gila Gila Dil Gila Gila that starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Dancing on the beach under the bright sun, Nidhi looks breathtaking in a grey sweatshirt paired with black leggings and white sneakers. To amp up the look, she has left her hair open and is raising the fashion quotient with reflector sunglasses.

Garnering over 3,118 views in no time, the video is taking social media by storm and the count of views is increasing with every passing second. With this, social media users cannot stop showering their praises on Nidhi’s effortlessly sexy dance moves and breathtaking persona.

On the work front, Nidhi has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Dilwar. In the film, she will be seen romancing her co-star and leading Bhojpuri actor Arvind Kella Kallu. A few days ago, Nidhi shared a photos from the sets of the film to showcase their sizzling chemistry.

Have a look at Nidhi Jha’s stunning photos here:

