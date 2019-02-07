Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her ravishing looks and photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and carries every outfit with utmost grace and elegance. Regardless of what she wears, she makes sure to sway her fans with her ravishing looks. Here are some photos of the actor which will drive you crazy–

Nidhi Jha is among the most trending actors who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness in the Bhojpuri industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her sensual photos and videos. Nidhi did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Gadar in the year 2016, since then she has been serving the industry with major hit films. She has also worked with Big Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Nidhi is also counted amongst the allrounders of the industry as she has also spread her talent in Hindi Television shows like Beintehaa, Kuldeepak, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and many more.

Good news for her fans is she will be next seen in her upcoming movie Dilwar in the year 2019. The hardworking actor also manages time out from her busy schedule for exercise. The fitness freak is one of the most visible faces of the Bhojpuri industry and has a huge fan base which is very well seen on her social media handles. Nidhi has about 288k followers on Image sharing platform-Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. Some of her hit movies are Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya and many more.

Here are some hot photos of the Bhojpuri queen which will set the Internet on fire–

