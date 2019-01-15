Nidhi Jha has been one of the most followed Bhojpuri divas on the social media platforms and one can't take their eyes off while watching her songs onscreen. Here are some of the hottest video songs of the Bhojpuri diva.

Nidhi Jha: Bhojpuri songs is one of the most popular songs in India and the main reason for being so famous is the casting of the heroines in the videos. Nidhi Jha, who is a well-known face in the Bhojpuri industry has given numerous performances in the industry and the diva’s video songs have garnered a million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The dancer’s hot and sexy moves have enthralled the audiences and it can’t be denied that Nidhi Jha is among the most sensuous performer in the industry.

Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha has given super sensual performances with several co-stars in the industry and Pawan Singh is among them who has sizzling chemistry. Moreover, the diva is very active in using social media who keeps her fans engaged with the latest updates from her personal and professional life. The diva has lately shared many different videos where she is seen posing, dancing and even swimming.

Check out the hottest and sexy videos of the Bhojpuri diva here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More