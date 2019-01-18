Nidhi Jha, the Bhojpuri item queen has mesmerised her fans with sizzling and hot performances on screen. The diva has become a well-known face in the Bhojpuri industry for her performances and the diva’s video songs have crossed millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube. It has been observed that the is super active on social media and she doesn’t miss to give updates about her life on Instagram. Nidhi Jha keeps her fans engaged with various photos of her personal and professional life.
The Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha is also known for her sensual performances with several co-stars in the industry including power star Pawan Singh. The duo has shared the screen space for several video songs where their chemistry is sizzling.
Check out the hot and sexy video songs of the diva Nidhi Jha given below.
Leave a Reply