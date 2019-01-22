Nidhi Jha sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Chiz Hamar Daal Deba Net Pa from the film Ziddi. Nidhi's song from Ziddi, has crossed over 4 million views on YouTube. The lady who is also the television sensation, has worked in Bhojpuri films like Gadar, Truck Driver 2, Satya and Swarg.

Nidhi Jha sexy videos: Bhojpuri and Indian television sensation Nidhi Jha is one of the best-known personalities of the regional industry who immensely love her sultry dance moves and amazing acting skills. Jha who began her acting career in the Bhojpuri film fraternity in Gadar in 2016, was last seen surprising her fanbase in Gangster Dulhaniya. The lady has worked in Ziddi with Pawan Singh and Viraj Bhatt, Pradeep Pandey starrer Truck Driver 2, Satya featuring Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. She has also starred in Swarg and Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi.

Nidhi Jha never misses a chance from making her fans go gaga when it comes to sultry dance moves on sexy Bhojpuri movies. The stunning lady in her yet another super hit videos is seen shaking a leg with Pawan Singh. The song titled Chiz Hamar Daal Deba Net Pa from the film Ziddi has set the YouTube on fire. Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, Chiz Hamar Daal Deba Net Pa helmed by Chhote Baba and bankrolled by Mukesh Gupta, has crossed 4 million views on YouTube. If you still haven’t watched the super hit song of Nidhi Jha, take a look at the video here:

Bhojpuri bombshell will be next seen in Junoon starring Prakash Raj. She will also star in Arvind Akela Kallu, Ritesh Pandey, Priti Vishwas, Dev Singh, Umesh Singh, Golu Singh Rajput, Dheeraj Singh and Neha Singh’s Yaara Teri Yaari. Apart from that, she will also star in Arvind Akela Kallu’s Shankar and Dilwar. Her movie Shiv Mandir Wahi Banayenge starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu will hit the theatres this year.

