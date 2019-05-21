Bhojpuri dancing sensations Nidhi Jha and Akshara Singh have taken social media by storm with their latest photos which are too hot to handle, have a look!

Bhojpuri beauties Nidhi Jha and Akshara Singh have been breaking the Internet with their latest Instagram photos in which both Nidhi and Akshara are looking too hot to handle. While Nidhi Jha looks sexy in a black and golden dress in which she is seen flaunting her sexy thighs ad the hot curves, Akshara Singh’s photo in a black dress with net frills will set your screens on fire!

Akshara Singh’s sexy curls and her killer smile will make you fall in love with her even more! Both Nidhi Jha and Akshara Singh are two of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan base on social media.

They have worked in several Bhojpuri movies and worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri cinema such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, among several others. Akshara Singh has also worked in Hindi television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn and she has also been blessed with a melodious voice.

Her videos garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube and she is also a phenomenal dancer.

Nidhi Jha, on the other hand, has worked in Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Mandir Wahi Banayenge, Gangster Dulhaniya, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Truck Driver 2, among several others.

In 2019, she will be seen in movies like Crack Fighter and Dilwar. Both Akshara and Nidhi are social media sensations and their millions of followers are proof!

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App