Bhojpuri queen Nidhi Jha is one of the most bankable actors in the regional cinema. The diva has garnered over millions of fans with her remarkable acting skills and there is no denying to the fact that she is winning hearts with her vivacious beauty too. Jha made her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema with the film Gadar in 2016 and since then there is no looking back for the actor. The Satya actor has worked in several Bhojpuri films so far and each one of them was a hit at the Box office.

The diva has also done many roles in different Hindi television series, including Crime Patrol, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Encounter, Beintehaa and Savdhaan India among others. After being a part of the Bhojpuri cinema, Nidhi made a massive fan following on Instagram. The diva garners over 241k followers on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans just love catching updates about her upcoming films via the medium.

Besides this, the bombshell keeps sharing her candids, bits from her latest photoshoots and the photos and videos of the events that she enjoys in her everyday life. It has to be reckoned that the beauty owns a curvaceous figure and she can make any attire look classy. Here we have compiled some of the best pictures of Nidhi that shows and proves that Nidhi has all the traits that make her one of the most celebrated actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Take a look:

