Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning pictures. In her uploads, she is looking ravishing dressed in an off-shoulder top and denim. With a no-makeup look and dazzling smile, the actor kills the Internet with her looks. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and comments which prove the actor to be her fans favorite.

Nidhi Jha is among the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her uber-hot looks and outstanding acting skills. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and continues to hit the top favorite list of her fans with her trendy attires and hot dance performances on Bhojpuri tracks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest photos dressed in casual attire. In the pictures, she is dressed in an off-shoulder top. By carrying a pair of sneakers with yellow glares, the actor looks super hot in her latest upload.

The hardworking actor commenced with her career by first appearing in Hindi TV shows like Beintehaa, Encounter, Adaalat, Aahat, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Finally, in the year 2016, she did her first Bhojpuri film Gadar opposite Pawan Singh and post to which she appeared in a series of hit films like Satya, Truck Driver 2, Swarg, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi and many more. The hottie has about 305k followers on Instagram which proves the hottie to be her fans favorite. Talking about her future projects, the actor will be appearing next in Dilwar and Mandir Wahi Banayenge.

