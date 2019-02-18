Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha is currently winning hearts on Instagram with her picture, posing with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Both of them are looking very adorable in the picture and often uploads photos together. In the pic, Nidhi is looking alluring dressed in a traditional black suit, meanwhile, Pawan is looking classic in casual wear.

Nidhi Jha is counted among the stunning actors who leaves no chance of sparkling her talent on-screen. Nidhi commenced her career by doing Television shows like Crime Patrol season 4, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan ke, Adalat, Beintehaa, Balika Vadhi and many more. The hard worker not only excels with her brilliant performances but is also known for setting the Internet on fire with her breathtaking looks and sensual photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pic with Bhojpuri powerpack Pawan Singh with an adorable title. In the photo, she is dressed in a traditional avatar, wearing a black gotta suit with golden work and buttons. The most alluring part about the picture is Nidhi’s black bindi which is currently winning millions of hearts.

Meanwhile, Pawan is looking handsome, dressed in a green t-shirt with denim. It is not the first time when both the actors have uploaded their adorable pictures, they keep on doing that and continues to be their fans favourite. Together, both of them have done many films and share a good bond which is much visible in the picture. In fact, Nidhi did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Gadar opposite Pawan Singh only in the year 2016. Some of the actor’s films are Ziddi and Satya. Pawan has been serving the industry from past many years and is counted among the heroes of Bhojpuri cinemas.

https://www.instagram.com/nidhijha05/

