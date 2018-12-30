Nidhi Jha hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates. In her recent uploads, the actor looks fiercely hot wearing a sexy dark top. The Internet sensation has about 252k followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.

Nidhi Jha hot photos: Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the all-rounders of the Industry. Though, the diva is predominantly known for her outstanding performances in Bhojpuri cinemas but has also tried her hands in Hindi Television shows. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning picture. In the photo, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a dark sultry top. Her bold expression, soft curls and mild makeup is something one cannot miss at all. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the diva conquers the heart of her fans.

The Internet sensation has about 252k followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with hot photos. Nidhi has flourished herself well in Hindi Tv shows like–Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak, Beintehaa and many more and proves herself to be the master of all jacks. The actor did her Bhojpuri debut with the film Gadar opposite Pawan Singh in the year 2016 and further did a series of hit films like–Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya and many more.

