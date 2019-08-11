Nidhi Jha hot photos: Bhojpuri dancing queen Nidhi Jha is back again with another hot click of her. Dressed in a yellow crop top and long skirt, Nidhi Jha looks hot as ever. See photo

Nidhi Jha hot photos: One of the most famous Bhojpuri personalities, Nidhi Jha, recently shared a photo fo her dressed in yellow polka dot yellow crop top and long skirt. The photo has already crossed thousands of likes on Instagram and is being loved by all. From the comments section brimming with compliments to crossing 18.2k likes, the post has gone viral.

Posing in between the road Nidhi Jha captioned her post as-Be proud of who you are, And not Ashamed of how others SEE YOU. The dancing queen of Bhojpuri, Nidhi Jha, never leaves an opportunity to woo fans with her clicks. Be it her photos or her item songs, Nidhi Jha manages to garner attention.

She started her career three years back in 2016 with Gadar opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh. In a span of three years, she has worked in more than ten films among which she has signed two more films in 2019. Some of her films from her earlier days are- Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Satya, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Swarg, Mai re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya, Mandir wahi Bananyenge, and Crack Fighter.

See photo:

Currently, on the work front, Nidhi Jha is shooting for her upcoming 2019 release- Jai Hind with Pawan Singh and will soon start filming for her next Dilwar with Arvind Akela Kallu.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Nidhi Jha apart from starring in Bhojpuri films has also worked for the Hindi television cinema. She has appeared in Balika Badhu, Crime Patrol, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Beintehaa, Savdhaan India, Ghulaam, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, and many more.

