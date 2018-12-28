Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha sways her fans with her traditional attire in her recent uploads. In the photos, The actor is looking alluring dressed in a pink black saree which is complimenting her from every angle. The Internet sensation has about 250k followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of surprising her fans.

Nidhi Jha hot photos: Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri Industry. The diva leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her new show on Big Ganga channel in which the diva will be seen anchoring with Vinay Anand this new year. It is not the first time when the diva has swayed her fans, her timeline is a proof to the various upgrades.

In the photos, the actor is looking alluring dressed in a pink and black saree. With mild makeup and adorable smile, the diva kills the Internet by her stunning looks. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered a massive number of likes and shares which proves the diva conquers the heart of her fans. The Internet sensation has about 250k followers on Instagram and misses no chance of surprising her fans on social media. Nidhi has not only tried her hands in Bhojpuri film Industry but has also done Hindi Television shows like– Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Beintehaa, Kuldeepak and many more.

