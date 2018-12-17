Nidhi Jha hot video: On the work front, Nidhi Jha will be seen in Madir Wahi Banayenge opposite Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Dilwar opposite Arvind Akela Kallu, Vimal Pandey and Anjali Banerjee. She has also featured in several Hindi soap opera television series such as Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol season 4, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Encounter, Beintehaa, Savdhaan India and Aahat season 6.

Nidhi Jha hot video: One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Nidhi Jha started her acting career 2 years back in 2016 with Gadar opposite Pawan Singh and since then she has never looked back. The social media sensation recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video from her swimming escapades with her best Rani Chatterjee is going viral. In the video, Nidhi is donning a full sleeves black monokini and is trying various swimming styles.

On the professional front, Nidhi Jha will be seen in Madir Wahi Banayenge opposite Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Dilwar opposite Arvind Akela Kallu, Vimal Pandey and Anjali Banerjee. She has also featured in several Hindi soap opera television series such as Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol season 4, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Encounter, Beintehaa, Savdhaan India and Aahat season 6. Nidhi Jha enjoys a massive fan following of 235k on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, the avid social media user is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her killer body. Take a look at snapshots from her swimming video here:

Curently the diva is basking in the success of her film Gangster Dulhaniya opposite Gaurav Jha. The film was the highest grossing film of the year and earned her recognition.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More