Bhojpuri star Nidhi Jha leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and sizzling pictures. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her breathtaking picture. In the photo, she is looking alluring dressed in ethnic attire. Have a look at the picture:

Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha is among the most alluring actors of the industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and continues to entertain her fans with her royal looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her ravishing pictures. She is looking pretty dressed in a dark crop top with a red long skirt. Further, the actor has completed her looks wearing a light collar shrug. With stylish earring and perfect makeup, the actor sizzles the Internet with her looks. In just a few minutes of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the actor is her fans favourite. Nidhi Jha commenced with her Bhojpuri career in the year 2016 and since then she continues to give major hits to the industry with her talent and skills.

Prior to Bhojpuri cinemas, the actor also appeared in Hindi tv shows like Beintehaa, Adalat, Encounter, Aahat and many more and proves herself well in every character she plays on-screen. The hottie has a fan following of 303k on Instagram and leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her hot photos and videos. The hardworking actor did her debut in Bhojpuri films with the movie Gadar opposite Pawan Singh and post to which, she continued to give a series of hit films like Truck Driver 2, Satya, Kasam Paida Karne Wale KI, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi and many more.

