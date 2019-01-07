Nidhi Jha hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The hardworking actor has not only flourished herself well in cinemas but has also spread her hands in TV shows. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram to share her stunning photos in a red outfit.

Nidhi Jha hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha has become an Internet sensation and never misses a chance of astonishing her crazy fans on social media with her hot clicks. The actor has about 261k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and continues to spread hotness on the Internet every now and then. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a red outfit. She is wearing a red stylish kurta and mustard legging which is suiting well on her.

The hardworking diva has also tried her hands in TV shows and excels in every deed. The hottie is counted amongst the all-rounders of Bhojpuri cinemas and has been serving the industry from last 3 years. Currently, the actor is busy in shooting for her upcoming movie–Dilwar. The diva did her Bhojpuri debut with Gadar in the year 2016 and since then she has been flourishing well on-screens with her hit films like Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi and many more.

