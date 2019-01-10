Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha has a huge fan-following and never misses a chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans on regular basis. Her stunning outfits and adorable looks is something one cannot miss at all. The Internet sensation has 264k followers on Instagram and manages to conquer the heart of her fans very often on social media.

Bhojpuri star Nidhi Jha leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following of 265k on Instagram which proves the actor to be fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her post-swimming pic. In the picture, she is looking sensuous in a black swimsuit and is flaunting her tattoo placed at the wrist. It is not the first time when the actor created a buzz on Instagram, she masters this talent and never leaves a chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans.

The hardworking actress is best known for her outstanding role in Bhojpuri films and keeps on spreading her hotness with her Bhojpuri hit dance videos. The all-rounder has also worked in Hindi TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Beintehaa, Aahat, Kuldeepak and many more. The sensation debuted with her Bhojpuri film–Gadar in the year 2016 since then she is widely famous for featuring hit films like –Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Gangster Dulhaniya and many more. The hottie is best known for her hit songs and films and misses no chance of astonishing.

