Nidhi Jha hot video: Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the allrounders of the Bhojpuri industry. The actor has about 260k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy uploads. The sensation has recently uploaded her video dancing on the song Dilbar Dilbar. She is looking flamboyant dressed in a pink gown which is looking alluring on her. With a stylish hairstyle and pretty neck piece, the actor kills Internet by her looks. It is not the first time when the actor has buzzed Internet with her hot and happening looks, her timeline is a proof of it.

The hardworking actor leaves no chance of flourishing her talent on screen and has also tried her hands in various Hindi TV shows like–Beintehaa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak, Balika Vadhu and many more. The actor has also shared her screens with famous Bhojpuri stars like Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh, Nisha Dubey. Currently, the actor is busy in shooting for her upcoming movie Dilwar.

Some of her hit Bhojpuri songs include Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya, Satya and many more.

