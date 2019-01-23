The song Baraf Ke Pani has been crooned by Pawan Pandey and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey. In the video, Nidhi Jha is dressed in an all-white attire with a white shirt, tube top and white shorts whereas Pawan Singh is dressed in a blue tank top and blue jeans. Nidhi Jha and Pawan Singh have featured together in 3 movies, which are- Gadar, Satya and Ziddi.

One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 Gadar starring Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha in lead roles has gone viral! The Bhojpuri language movie is a typical love story with the right doses of action, romance and drama. One of the songs of the movie Gadar is Baraf ka Pani which has garnered 10 million views on the video-sharing app YouTube. The songs Baraf Ke Pani has been crooned by Pawan Pandey and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pawan Pandey.

The song Baraf ke Pani has been directed by Om Jha, produced by Bhupendra Vijay Singh, Bablu M Gupta and Ravi Singh Rajput and bankrolled under the label Wave Music Ltd. Talking about the music video, Nidhi Jha is dressed in an all-white attire with a white shirt, tube top and white shorts whereas Pawan Singh is dressed in a blue tank top and blue jeans. Nidhi Jha started her acting career 3 years back with Gadar opposite Pawan Singh and since then she has never looked back. In just 3 years she has done 10 movies among which she has three movies with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh such as- Ziddi and Satya. On the work front, Pawan Singh has back to back 4 movies lined up this year- Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh whereas Nidhi will feature in 2 movies this year- Dilwar, Mandir Wahi Banega. Watch their full song here:

