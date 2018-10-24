Nidhi Jha photo: Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha, who is known to make fans go gaga over her with her sizzling dance moves, has revealed the title of her next film. In her latest Instagram post, Nidhi revealed that she has started for her next film titled Dilwar. Donning a baby pink off-shoulder dress, Nidhi is looking adorable in the photo.

With her sensuous and sultry dance moves and looks to die for, Nidhi Jha is the rising star of Bhojpuri film industry. As she continues to impress the audience on-screen and make them go gaga over her on social media, the young lady has announced her next film on her official Instagram account. Holding the film’s slateboard by A2G Film Production, Nidhi revealed that the title of her upcoming film is Dilwar.

Posing for a photo on the film set, Nidhi looks beautiful in a blush pink off-shoulder dress that is accentuating her beautiful collar bones. To amp up the look. Nidhi styled her hair with soft curls and added an element of cuteness to her look with two small hair clips. Needless to say, Nidhi is stealing hearts with her latest look.

Shared just a few hours ago, Nidhi’s photo has garnered more than 8K likes and the comment section has been flooded with lovely comments from her fans and followers. From appreciating her beauty to wishing her luck, the photo has received a huge thumbs up from the audience.

Workwise, Nidhi made her entry into the Bhojpuri film industry with the film Gadar opposite Pawan Singh. After that, she solidified her position in the film with films like Ziddi, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Swarg, Truck Driver 2, Mai Re Mai Humka Uhe Laiki Chahi and Gangster Dulhaniya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More