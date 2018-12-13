Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha is once again sizzling several social media platforms with her uber hot new avatar. The diva barely misses a chance to awestruck her fans with her new photos and videos that she shares via the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram. Adorned in a classy sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of black jeans, the Gadar actor is looking glamorous in this casual attire.

Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha is once again sizzling several social media platforms with her uber hot new avatar. The diva barely misses a chance to awestruck her fans with her new photos and videos that she shares via the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram. Besides this, the diva is among one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema and soon to be considered as the new queen of the industry. It has not been long since she made her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema and she has already acquired an irreplaceable place in Bhojpuri cinema.

Also, her shares and those white sneakers are adding an oomph to her look. In just a few hours, the picture has garnered over thousands of likes and the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the flawless beauty.

Like her hashtag in the post, we have to admit that her outfit is indeed the OOTD — Outfit Of The Day. on a professional front, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri movie–Dilwar along with her co-stars–Arvind Akela, Vimal Pandey, and Anjali Banerjee. Meanwhile, we have compiled some of her best Instagram posts so far that will definitely make your heart skip a beat. Take a look:

