Bhojpuri queen Nidhi Jha is once again making her Instagram followers drool as the Gadar has shared another sassy picture. Her fans are aware of the fact that Nidhi barely misses a chance to share updates from her real and reel life with them and it is one among thousands of reasons that make Nidhi one of the most followed Bhojpuri actor. The actor boasts of over 245k followers on the photo and video sharing platform and the numbers are mounting every single day like her popularity.

In her latest Instagram picture, Jha is donning a classy blue top teamed up with a classy pair of jeans. The diva has kept her tresses open in waves looking all gorgeous and sassy at the same time. It has been not long since the diva has posted the picture and it has already garnered over thousands of likes. Her fans are pouring best wishes and compliments for the diva in the comment section, Here’s take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? Also, it is not the only picture of Nidhi, which is jaw-droppingly gorgeous, her entire Instagram profile is jampacked with such posts. Here we have compiled some of her best photos, take a look:

