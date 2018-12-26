A few hours ago, Nidhi Jha took to her Twitter handle to share a beautiful post wishing Merry Christmas to her fans and followers. Donning a red shimmery gown with her tresses opened in waves, the diva struck a perfect pose to wish her fans Happy Holidays. The diva is looking gorgeous as always and one just can't take their eyes off her flawless beauty.

Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha looks gorgeous as she rings in Christmas this year. Nidhi made her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema with film Gadar back in 2016 and since then there was no looking back for the actor. Before being the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema, Nidhi has appeared in several Indian television shows including Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Encounter, Beintehaa, Savdhaan India and Aahat. After finding her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema, Nidhi became one of the irreplaceable names in the Bhojpuri film industry.

A few hours ago, the beauty took to her Twitter handle to share a beautiful post wishing Merry Christmas to her fans and followers. Donning a red shimmery gown with her tresses opened in waves, the diva struck a perfect pose to wish her fans Happy Holidays. The diva is looking gorgeous as always and one just can’t take their eyes off her flawless beauty. Here’s take a look at her latest Instagram post:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? Jha keeps sharing updates from her real and reel life with fans via Instagram that is also one of the reasons behind her mounting popularity on social media besides her flawless beauty. Here is an assortment of some of Nidhi’s best ever pictures that she has shared with her followers, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More