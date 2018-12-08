Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha is counted among the most hard-working actors of the industry. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is wearing a casual floral print top, which looks fabulous on her.

Nidhi Jha photos: Internet sensation Nidhi Jha has again created a buzz on Instagram with her hot latest photos. The diva is best known for her fabulous looks, outstanding acting skills, and hot moves. This time too, the actor has taken the internet by storm with her hot avatar. Nidhi recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her casual looks. In the pictures, she is wearing a casual floral print top which is complimenting her from every angle. With soft curls and subtle makeup, the actor kills the internet by her desi looks.

The diva commenced her film career in the year 2016 with film–Gadar with the co-star Pawan Singh. Post to her debut, she has appeared in numerous Bhojpuri films like–Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi and Gangster Dulhaniya. Apart from films the hardworking actor has also worked in Television shows like–Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol (season 4), Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Aahat (season 6).Proving her talent well on screen, the actor is also very popular for updating her fans regularly by her personal and professional updates. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri movie–Dilwar along with her co-stars–Arvind Akela, Vimal Pandey, and Anjali Banerjee.

