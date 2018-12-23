Donning a stunning red outfit with a huge train, Nidhi Jha is looking all set to rock a red carpet. The diva has styled her tresses in a bun, which is adding to the grace of her entire look. With minimal make-up, Nidhi has opted for no accessories at all, and still, she has managed to look just perfect.

Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha is wreaking havoc on the Internet with her new picture and it is just WOW. The picture is definitely one of the most gorgeous and beautiful pictures of Nidhi ever since she has made her debut on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram. The picture has garnered over thousands of hearts so far while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the diva. The Gadar actor is actually making it hard to take our eyes off her flawless beauty. On top of it, the way she is looking at the camera will make your heart skip a beat.

Donning a stunning red outfit with a huge train, the actor is looking all set to rock a red carpet. The diva has styled her tresses in a bun, which is adding to the grace of her entire look. With minimal make-up, Nidhi has opted for no accessories at all, and still, she has managed to look just perfect. Take a look at Nidhi’s latest Instagram post that has become the new talk of the town:

Isn’t she looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous in that red dress? Her followers just love the fact about her that she barely shies away from sharing her bold and sassy pictures via her Instagram handle. Here is an assortment of some of her best clicks that she has shared with her followers on Instagram:

