Nidhi Jha is among the most trendy actors of the Bhojpuri industry who recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her photo in red attire. Her bold looks, dark matte lipstick and soft curls have created a buzz on Instagram, have a look at the picture

Nidhi Jha is best known for her stupendous acting skills, hot photos and trendy outfits. The hardworking actor commenced her career in the year 2016 and in just 3 years she has not only flourished well in Bhojpuri but has also worked really hard in Hindi television series like Beintehaa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and many more. The hottie keeps sizzling Internet with her bold looks and manages to have about 289k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the actor rules over the heart of her fans completely. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to sparkle the Internet with her hot red attire. In the photo, she is looking stunning in a red casual top and the most stunning part about her look is her red bold lipstick which is currently winning millions of heart on social media.

Nidhi is counted amongst the most trending actors who keep working hard to establish herself well on-screens and is also known for her acting in various Bhojpuri films like Satya, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Dilwar many more. The actors recent movies Gangster Dulhaniya and Mandir Wahi Banayenge have already hit the screens today. The hardworking actor did her debut in Bhojpuri with the film Gadar opposite Pawan Singh and has till now worked with big stars like Akshara Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh and many more.

