Nidhi Jha video: Nidhi Jha is counted among the most hard working actors of the Bhojpuri industry. The diva has not only excelled in cinemas but has also tried her hands well in Hindi television shows. The hottie misses no chance of amusing her fans with her hot updates and has about 240k followers on image-sharing platform Instagram. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest upload. In the video, she is looking stunning dressed in a bridal avatar. The actor is wearing a red lehenga and has complimented the outfit well with bridal jewellery. Her sparkling eyes, red dark lipstick with adorable smile is like an icing on the cake. In the video, she is enacting on a song Pyar Se Dekho and enjoying her time to the fullest.

Nidhi started her career by appearing in the movie–Gadar with co-star Pawan Singh in the year 2016. The actor has also appeared in TV shows like–Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol (season 4), Encounter, Beintehaa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak and many more. She has worked big stars like–Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey. The diva leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her professional and personal upgrades on social media and continues to be her fans favourite.

