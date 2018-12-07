Nidhi Jha sexy photo: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha is famous for her stunning looks, killer body and her sensuous avatar. Nidhi started her career 2 years back in 2018 with Gaddar opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh. The movie was a blockbuster hit of that year and since then Nidhi Jha has never looked back.

Nidhi Jha sexy photo: The avid social media user Nidhi Jha has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest picture. Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha is famous for her stunning looks, killer body and her sensuous avatar. Nidhi started her career 2 years back in 2018 with Gaddar opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh. The movie was a blockbuster hit of that year and since then Nidhi Jha has never looked back.

Talking about her latest picture Nidhi Jha is dressed in a red dress and has paired her look with red drop earrings. She has complemented her attire with Kohled eyes, dark red lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. She has captioned her picture as Caution is the confidential agent of selfishness. Her picture has garnered 10,000 plus likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at the picture here:

Nidhi Jha has also featured in many Hindi Tv Serials such as Adalat, Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol, Sapna Suhane LAdakpan Ke, among others. On the professional front, Nidhi Jha will be next seen in Mandir Wahin Banega opposite Pradeep Pandey who is popularly known as Chintu and Dilwar opposite Arvind Akela, who is popularly known as Kallu, Vimal Pandey, and Bhojpuri queen Anjali Banerjee. Take a look at some of the sexiest pictures of Nidhi Jha here:

