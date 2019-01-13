Nidhi Jha sexy photos: Nidhi Jha is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Now, a throwback picture of Jha is doing the rounds on social media and we can't blame her. The picture is a monochrome and Nidhi is looking no lesser vibrant than she usually does.

The diva is looking hot, wearing a black swimming suit and posing at the poolside with her sultry expressions

Nidhi Jha is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. The diva made her debut in the regional cinema in 2016 with the film Gadar and after that, there was no looking back for the actor. She has also worked in many television series including Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol (season 4), Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Encounter, Beintehaa, Savdhaan India[4] and Aahat (season 6). Besides being a prominent actor in Bhojpuri cinema, Jha is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram too. The diva boasts of over 268k fans on Instagram and it is her posts that make people fall in love with her.

Now, a throwback picture of Jha is doing the rounds on social media and we can’t blame her. The picture is a monochrome and Nidhi is looking no lesser vibrant than she usually does. The diva is donning this black outfit while the way she kept her tresses is adding oomph to her entire look. The picture has been sending the fans into a frenzy and fans just can’t stop drooling over Nidhi’s flawless beauty. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Nidhi is known for her roles in the films including Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Satya and Swarg. Also, her Instagram profile also makes fans to just fall in love with this beautiful actor. Here we have compiled some of Nidhi’s best poses that she has posted on the photo and video sharing platform.

