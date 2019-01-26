Nidhi Jha sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha who won millions of heart with her sultry dance moves in the Bhojpuri films like Gadar, Truck Driver 2 and Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming film Mandir Wahi Banayenge starring Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu. In the meanwhile, watch the chartbuster song Kiran Uge Se Pahile of Nidhi that has crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

Nidhi Jha sexy video: From her amazing performances in supporting roles in Indian television like Beintehaa, Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak, Aahat and Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah to appearing in Bhojpuri films like Gadar, Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya, Nidhi Jha became a super star of the regional industry. The stunning lady won millions of hearts with her sultry dance moves in the movies and innocent roles in the Indian Telly world.

Decked in a bridal avatar, Nidhi Jha simply slayed her look at she made her fans go gaga in the latest super hit of Bhojpuri industry. Though, the song was released in 2017, Nidhi Jha’s Kiran Uge Se Pahile from the blockbuster film titled Truck Driver 2, has crosses 3 million views on YouTube. Sung by Mamta Rawat and written by Shyam Dehati, Kiran Uge Se Pahile also features Bhojpuri actor Pradeep R Pandey aka Chintu and Ritesh Pandey. The movie is helmed by Raj Kumar R Pandey and bankrolled by Sanjay Singh Rajput and Ritesh Thakur under the banners of Wave. Don’t miss watching the chartbuster song of Nidhi Jha that has set the video-sharing app on fire:

Talking about her upcoming movies, Bhojpuri bombshell will be seen essaying the role of main protagonist in the movie titled Mandir Wahi Banayenge starring Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu. Well, she will also feature in Arvind Akela aka Kallu, Vimal Pandey and Anjali Banerjee’s Dilwar. Her upcoming Bhojpuri movies will hit the theatres in the mid of 2019.

Also, watch Nidhi Jha’s unmissable super hit chartbusters from Bhojpuri movies on video-sharing app:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More