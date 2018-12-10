On the work front, Nidhi had a blast of a year with four back to back movies which were blockbuster hits. She was last seen opposite Gaurav Jha in Gangster Dulhanaia where she plays the lead role. The movie has been helmed by the youth of Jharkhand. In the movie, Sanjay Pandey was also seen portraying the role of a villain.

Indian television actress Nidhi Jha, known for her stunning looks and her sexy latkas and jhtakas has taken the photo-sharing platform Instagram by storm with her latest videos. Donning a beautiful parrot green suit with white dupatta Nidhi looks beautiful as she twirls to a romantic Bollywood number. She has complemented her ethnic look with silver jhumkas, black bindi, kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. The photo in a span of a few hours has garnered 8,000 plus views and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her beautiful smile and her drop dead gorgeous looks. She has captioned her picture as ‘ Yeh kya hua chupke se’

On the work front, Nidhi had a blast of a year with four back to back movies which were blockbuster hits. She was last seen opposite Gaurav Jha in Gangster Dulhanaia where she plays the lead role. The movie has been helmed by the youth of Jharkhand. In the movie, Sanjay Pandey was also seen portraying the role of a villain. Take a look at her video here:

Nidhi Jha will be next seen opposite Mandir Wahi Banayenge opposite Bhojpuri upcoming star Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu and Dilwar opposite Arvind Akela Kallu, Vimal Pandey and Anjali Banerjee.

