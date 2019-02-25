Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Nidhi Jha is among the most alluring actors of the industry who leaves no chance of spreading the magic of her hotness on-screens. Recently, the actor uploaded a breathtaking picture of her shoot, wherein she is wearing a black studded dress which is complimenting her well, have a look

Nidhi Jha photos: Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the most alluring actors who leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her breathtaking photos and videos. The rocking actor has always proved herself well onscreen and carries every role and character with utmost grace and glamour. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring photos. In the pictures, she is looking daring in a stylish black studded cami dress. With long earring, red lipstick and double-shaded eyeshadow, the actor kill the Internet with her looks. Further, Nidhi has captioned the image in a poetic manner which is garnering a lot of attention on social media.

The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps astonishing them with her ravishing looks. The hottie commenced her career by appearing in Hindi Tv shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Beintehaa, Aahat many more in the early stage. Later in 2016, she did her debut with the movie Gadar with Pawan Singh. Post to which she got many awards and after serving the industry since 2016, the actor has dazzled well and now is known for her work. Talking about her future projects, the actor will next be seen the movies like Mandir Wahi Banayenge and Diwar in the year 2019. The hottie has about 298k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

