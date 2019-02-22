Nidhi Jha video: In the latest video shared by Bhojpuri stunner Nidhi Jha on her official Instagram account, the Bhojpuri beauty looks stunning as she dances to the tunes of popular Bollywood song Mehbooba from the film Ajnabee.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is seen dancing at the beach

Nidhi Jha is one of the most versatile actresses of recent times and has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years. Besides being one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Nidhi Jha is also an Internet sensation and has a huge fan following on social media. The Bhojpuri diva has 296,000 followers on her official Instagram account and keeps sharing her sexy, sultry, hot and stunning pictures as well as adorable and sizzling videos on her Instagram profile which garner thousands of likes in no time and also go viral on the Internet.

In the recent photo video shared by Nidhi Jha on her Instagram account, the Bhojpuri bombshell is seen dancing at the beach to the tunes of Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood film Ajnabee’s hit song Mehbooba. The diva is wearing a sexy grey crop top and her sizzling dance moves will surely set your screen on fire!

Before entering the Bhojpuri film industry, Nidhi Jha has also starred in Hindi television shows such as Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak, aarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, among many others.

Nidhi Jha has done several hit Bhojpuri films such as Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Truck Driver 2, Gangster Dulhaniya, among a few others.

