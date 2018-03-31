Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson has lashed out at the film producers of his Malayalam film 'Sudani From Nigeria' for racial discrimination. In a long detailed post, Mr Robinson revealed that he has been offered far less money than what his Indian counterparts would receive. Accusing the Kerala film producers, he added that he believes that this difference in pay parity is because of his skin colour and the assumption that Africans are poor and do not know the value of money.

Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, who recently starred in Malayalam film titled ‘Sudani From Nigeria’, has accused the film producers of racial discrimination. Shedding light on his harrowing experience in Kerala, Mr Robinson revealed that he has been offered far less money than his Indian counterparts would normally earn and stated that this difference in pay parity is purely because of his skin colour and the assumption that Africans are poor and do not know the value of money. In a detailed Facebook post, Samuel A. Robinson wrote, “I’m saying this now because i cannot sit back and allow it happen to another helpless young black actor.”

“I believe that i was a victim of racial discrimination while in Kerala. It was nothing violent or directly in my face but for my role in Sudani from Nigeria, the producers offered me far less money than Indian actors who are not half as popular or accomplished as i am, would normally earn. I only became better enlightened after meeting with several young actors and discussing payment with them. I am of the opinion that this happened purely because of my skin color and the assumption that all africans are poor and don’t know the value of money,” he said.

Also Read: Baaghi 2: Akshay Kumar asks Tiger Shroff to take a bow; declares him as Bollywood’s Toni Jaa

Speaking about how promises were made to pay him more if the film becomes successful, Mr Robinson referred these tactics as tools of manipulation as the film has emerged as a highly successful film but he has still not heard from the makers. “Promises were made to me by the producers while shooting to pay me more if the movie eventually becomes successful but no promise has been honoured and now i am back in Nigeria. I believe the promises were simply tools of Manipulation to get me to eagerly commit the 5 months of availability for work being October, November, December 2017, January and March 2018 for the shoot and promotion of the movie. The movie is a huge commercial success now and i am grateful for all the love that the fans have shown me and i have been privileged to experience the warm culture of Kerala but i can no longer suffer in silence about this.”

Mr Robinson added that although the writer and director of the film Zakariya did his best to help him but as he was not financing the movie himself, there was very little change he could foster. In a follow up post, Samuel Robinson said that he accepted the offer lesser than his usual quote in Nigeria because he was under the impression that it was a very small budget independent movie but it was in fact a moderately budget film. In the post, Robinson also clarified that he does not think that the people in Kerala are racist, as he experienced no such racial treatment from the general Kerala public.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 might clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30: Reports

Check out the Facebook posts here:

Hello everyone, i would like to shed light on a particular subject.Actually the truth is that i did experience Racial… Posted by Samuel Abiola Robinson on Friday, 30 March 2018

I have received a lot of negative comments on my previous statement on facebook.I was paid far less than the Malayalam… Posted by Samuel Abiola Robinson on Friday, 30 March 2018

Also Read: Ranveer Singh suffers shoulder injury; to continue shooting for Gully Boy

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App