Nigerian youths singing Har ghadi badal raha hai roop zindagi of Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho goes viral: The soulful rendition of Bollywood song Har ghadi badal raha hai roop zindagi, Chaav hai kahhi hai dhoop zindagi of Bollywood romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho (KHNH) sung by three Nigerian youths, has gone viral on social media. One of the three Nigerians was also seen rapping during the song. The video was posted on Twitter by one Ali Gul Khan from Australia. After posting the video, Khan swore that Nigerians watch more Bollywood movies than Indians do. More than 10,000 Twitteratis have retweeted the post so far.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The 2003 blockbuster movie featured Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta as the lead characters, with Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lilette Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in supporting roles.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar wrote the stroy for the movie and co-produced it with his father Yash Johar under their Dharma Productions banner on a budget of Rs 280 million. The bollywood film, which was released on September 27, 2003, to positive reception, clocked in 15 years on November 28.

I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians 😂 pic.twitter.com/DC8hPiDwqU — Ali Gul Khan 🌹 (@alidaudzai_) December 21, 2018

The soundtrack for Kal Ho Naa Ho was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and sung by Sonu Nigam. The lyrics, Har ghadi badal raha hai roop zindagi, Chaav hai kahhi hai dhoop zindagi, was written by Javed Akhtar.

