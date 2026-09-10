Nikah, Pheras Or Both? How Hindu And Muslim Traditions Came Together Differently In Bollywood Weddings

Bollywood’s interfaith marriages have often attracted attention not just because of the stars involved, but also because of how couples from Hindu and Muslim families chose to marry. There has never been one fixed formula. Some couples followed both traditions, some opted for a nikah, while others chose a civil wedding or decided not to convert at all. In a few cases, conversion became part of the marriage itself. From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, these weddings show how differently Bollywood couples have handled faith, family and tradition.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan: Three Ceremonies In One Day

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chhibber’s 1991 wedding remains one of Bollywood’s most famous interfaith marriages. Producer Viveck Vaswani, who attended the wedding, later revealed that the couple had three ceremonies on the same day — a Hindu wedding, a Muslim ceremony and a registered marriage.

Rather than choosing one family’s faith over the other, the couple reportedly honoured both traditions while also completing the legal formalities. Their marriage has since become one of the most frequently cited examples of a Bollywood couple maintaining different religious identities within the same family.

Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh: A Nikah With Both Families Present

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991 after a whirlwind relationship. More than three decades later, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared details of the ceremony, revealing that they were witnesses to the couple’s nikahnama.

They recalled that a maulvi was called for the wedding and that a Sikh priest was also present. Amrita was reportedly given the name Aziza during the nikah. Saif has also said that he never compelled Amrita to convert, making their wedding story more nuanced than simply describing it as one person abandoning their original identity.

Zayed Khan And Malaika Parekh: Seven Pheras Before The Official Wedding

Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh approached their marriage differently. Zayed has revealed that before their large official wedding in 2005, the couple quietly travelled to Goa with close friends and family. Malaika arranged a pandit, and the two completed seven pheras.

Zayed admitted that he did not know much about Hindu wedding rituals and simply asked Malaika to lead the way. Their wedding is a particularly interesting example because the couple came from different religious backgrounds but consciously chose to include Hindu rituals as part of their marriage.

Sara Khan And Krish Pathak: Nikah And Saat Phere

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak provide one of the clearest modern examples of both traditions being celebrated. The couple first registered their marriage in court. They later held both a nikah and a traditional Hindu wedding with pheras.

Sara herself described the journey as going from “Qubool Hai” to “Saat Phere”, making it clear that both families’ traditions were part of the celebrations. Unlike couples who chose one ceremony, Sara and Krish deliberately celebrated both.

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor: Registered Marriage, But No Traditional Pheras

Saif Ali Khan’s second interfaith marriage followed a very different format. Saif and Kareena Kapoor legally registered their marriage at his Bandra residence in 2012.

Although there was considerable speculation at the time about whether the couple had a nikah, Kareena’s close friend Manish Malhotra later said that they simply exchanged vows and did not have saat pheras or follow one particular religious wedding style. Their wedding therefore stands out as an example of a Hindu-Muslim couple choosing a more personalised and civil route rather than strictly following either religion’s ceremony.

Sharmila Tagore And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: Conversion Became Part Of The Marriage

Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were among the earliest high-profile Hindu-Muslim celebrity couples. Sharmila, who came from a Bengali Hindu family, converted to Islam around the time of her marriage and took the name Ayesha.

Their daughter Soha Ali Khan has confirmed the conversion, while Sharmila herself has previously spoken about learning more about both Hinduism and Islam after marriage. Their story reflects a very different era, when conversion was far more commonly seen as part of an interfaith marriage.

Naseeruddin Shah And Ratna Pathak Shah: No Conversion At All

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah chose almost the opposite path. Ratna comes from a Hindu family, while Naseeruddin is Muslim. The couple married in 1982, but Ratna has said that Naseeruddin’s family never pressured her to convert.

Naseeruddin has also recalled that when his mother once asked whether Ratna would change her religion, he said no and his mother accepted the answer. Their marriage is therefore less about combining wedding rituals and more about allowing two religious identities to exist within the same relationship.

So, Nikah, Pheras Or Both?

There is no single answer. SRK and Gauri reportedly had Hindu and Muslim ceremonies along with registration. Sara Khan and Krish Pathak chose both nikah and pheras. Saif-Amrita had a nikah, Zayed-Malaika completed Hindu pheras, while Saif-Kareena opted largely for registration and personal vows. Sharmila Tagore converted before marriage, while Ratna Pathak Shah did not convert at all. That difference is what makes these Bollywood marriages interesting. The couples may have come from two faiths, but the way they chose to marry was shaped by their own families, beliefs and personal choices rather than one fixed template.

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