After charming millions of fans with her magical voice on YouTube, Shirley Setia is all set to take her first step in Bollywood. Titled as Nikamma, the action film will feature Shirley opposite Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame actor Abhimanyu Dassani. Scheduled for a Summer 2020 release, the film will be directed by Sabbir Khan and bankrolled under the banner of Sony Pictures International Productions.

Sharing her excitement, Shirley Setia has been quoted as saying that she could not have asked for a better launch. She also expressed her gratitude on foraying into Bollywood with an international studio and a filmmaker like Sabbir, who is known to have launched such exciting talents.

Abhimanyu Dassani said it is very exhilarating to see the belief Sabbir and Sony Pictures have shown in him. This particular genre also brings a whole set of challenges, which is very exciting. Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, on the other hand, added that he always tries to introduce new talent to the industry and is excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. Expressing that the duo reminds him Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s zest in their debut film, Sabbir said that they are like a breath of fresh air.

Previously, Shirley Setia has lent her voice for songs like Disco Disco from A Gentleman, Na Chah Ke Bhi from 5 Weddings and Biba. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani’s debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Radhika Madan garnered positive reviews but tanked at the box office.

