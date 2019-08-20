Nikka Zaildar 3: Ammy Virk starrer Nikka Zaildar is ready with the third installment, actor shares the first look poster of the film via his Instagram account, scroll down to see the first look of the upcoming Pollywood film

The makers of Nikka Zaildar 3 has released the first look poster of the awaited film. the poster features youthful Nikka characterized by Ammy Virk and Pollywood’ most loved Dadi, Nirmal Rishi. Nikka Zaildar series is popular among the viewers because of the unique content, as the third installment of the film is releasing soon, it would be interesting to see what public has to say about it and like previous installments of the film, this one will get the love and support of the public.

Nikka Zaildar was released in 2016, directed by Simerjeet Singh, written by Jagdeep Sidhu and was produced by Patiala motion pictures and Simerjeet Singh Production. Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa were the lead star of the film.

Here is the first look poster of the film:

Nikka Zaildar is a comedy-drama film and plot of the film is set in the villages of Punjab. This film was a big hit and the makers of the film made its sequel namely, Nikka Zaildar2 in 2017. after the successful part, 1 and 2 makers of nikka zamindar are ready to release the third installment of the film with the same lead star.

Being a Pollywood star Ammy Virk is very popular in Bollywood due to his songs, apart from being an actor Ammy Virk is a singer too and his songs get millions of thumbs up and are loved by the people all over because Punjabi music is loved by everyone and every person prefer Punjabi songs in every occasion. Ammy Virk also owns his production house under the name Villagers Film Studio along with that he owns a distribution company, In House Group.

