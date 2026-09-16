Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Salman Khan’s long-standing association came into focus once again after the actor hosted Advani and Bhuvan Bam for a special screening of The Revolutionaries at his Mumbai residence. Advani later shared pictures from the evening along with an emotional note for Salman, looking back at a friendship that has stretched across nearly two decades.

Nikkhil Advani Recalls Salman Khan’s Support

Sharing two photographs with Salman, Advani wrote about a difficult period in his career when the actor reached out to him. “When I needed him the most, he called and put his hand on my shoulder. Suddenly everything seemed not to be so dark anymore. 20 yrs later, when I was proud of the work that I have done and wanted to show it to him, he once again put his hand on my shoulder. I am forever grateful @beingsalmankha #TheRevolutionaries @bhuvan.bam22,” he wrote.

One of the photographs shows Salman with his arm around Advani, reflecting the easy camaraderie between the two. The tribute came shortly after Salman watched Advani’s latest project, The Revolutionaries, with Bhuvan Bam at Galaxy. Salman also shared a glimpse of the screening on his Instagram Stories, giving the Prime Video series a shout-out.

Bhuvan Bam Takes The Revolutionaries To Salman’s Galaxy

Bhuvan Bam, who plays a central role in The Revolutionaries, also shared photographs from the screening. The actor thanked Salman for watching the series and credited Advani for taking the project “all the way to Galaxy.”

The period drama premiered on Prime Video on September 11 and follows four young revolutionaries involved in India’s freedom struggle. It stars Bam alongside Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. The series is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.

From Salaam-e-Ishq To Hero: Salman And Advani’s Long Association

Salman and Advani’s professional association goes back to Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), the ensemble romantic drama directed by Advani. Salman was part of the film’s large cast, which also included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham and Vidya Balan. Their collaboration continued with Hero in 2015. Advani directed the film, while Salman Khan was among its producers. The film marked the acting debuts of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

Advani has since expanded his work across films and streaming projects, directing titles including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chandni Chowk To China, Patiala House, D-Day, Katti Batti and Vedaa. His recent work includes series such as Mumbai Diaries, Rocket Boys and Freedom At Midnight. His latest project, The Revolutionaries, marks another chapter in a career that has moved between mainstream cinema and historical storytelling.