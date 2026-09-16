LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a heartfelt note for Salman Khan after the superstar hosted a special screening of The Revolutionaries at his Galaxy residence. Advani recalled how Salman stood by him during a difficult phase and later supported his work again.

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan
Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 17:08 IST

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Salman Khan’s long-standing association came into focus once again after the actor hosted Advani and Bhuvan Bam for a special screening of The Revolutionaries at his Mumbai residence. Advani later shared pictures from the evening along with an emotional note for Salman, looking back at a friendship that has stretched across nearly two decades.

Nikkhil Advani Recalls Salman Khan’s Support

Sharing two photographs with Salman, Advani wrote about a difficult period in his career when the actor reached out to him. “When I needed him the most, he called and put his hand on my shoulder. Suddenly everything seemed not to be so dark anymore. 20 yrs later, when I was proud of the work that I have done and wanted to show it to him, he once again put his hand on my shoulder. I am forever grateful @beingsalmankha #TheRevolutionaries @bhuvan.bam22,” he wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

One of the photographs shows Salman with his arm around Advani, reflecting the easy camaraderie between the two. The tribute came shortly after Salman watched Advani’s latest project, The Revolutionaries, with Bhuvan Bam at Galaxy. Salman also shared a glimpse of the screening on his Instagram Stories, giving the Prime Video series a shout-out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Bhuvan Bam Takes The Revolutionaries To Salman’s Galaxy

Bhuvan Bam, who plays a central role in The Revolutionaries, also shared photographs from the screening. The actor thanked Salman for watching the series and credited Advani for taking the project “all the way to Galaxy.”

The period drama premiered on Prime Video on September 11 and follows four young revolutionaries involved in India’s freedom struggle. It stars Bam alongside Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. The series is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.

From Salaam-e-Ishq To Hero: Salman And Advani’s Long Association

Salman and Advani’s professional association goes back to Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), the ensemble romantic drama directed by Advani. Salman was part of the film’s large cast, which also included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham and Vidya Balan. Their collaboration continued with Hero in 2015. Advani directed the film, while Salman Khan was among its producers. The film marked the acting debuts of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

Advani has since expanded his work across films and streaming projects, directing titles including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chandni Chowk To China, Patiala House, D-Day, Katti Batti and Vedaa. His recent work includes series such as Mumbai Diaries, Rocket Boys and Freedom At Midnight. His latest project, The Revolutionaries, marks another chapter in a career that has moved between mainstream cinema and historical storytelling.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore
Tags: Nikkhil Advanisalman khan

RELATED News

From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire

Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

‘Maine Nahi Kiya Hai Ye’: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts As Injured Zaheer Iqbal Arrives With Stick For Ganpati Darshan — Watch Viral Video

Actress Who Walked For 9 Months From Myanmar To India Amid War, Hunger And Death — How Did She Survive And Later Become One Of Bollywood’s Most Iconic Actresses?

What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

LATEST NEWS

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz

Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga Match Prediction: Can Lamine Yamal’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

Gold Hallmarking Fee Hiked 67% To Rs 75: What It Means For Jewellery Buyers Ahead Of Festive Season

Who Is Asgar Ali Vora, PM Modi’s Schoolmate Who Gets His land Back From BJP MLA In Mumbai

Astrologer Karan Sharma Honoured at Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026

‘Love’ Turns Into Horror Tale: Lucknow Man Drags Girlfriend On Car Bonnet After argument, Incident Caught On Camera

Chandigarh University Viral MMS Video Row: What Really Happened in the Hostel Leak Case?

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore
Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore
Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore
Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore
Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

QUICK LINKS