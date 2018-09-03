Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur on Monday shunned the rumours linking him to Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri. She took to her Twitter and very cryptically denied any truth in the reports.

Just a couple of hours after internet started buzzing with rumours that Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur is mingling with Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri, the former took to her official Twitter handle and poured cold water on the speculations. However, Nimrat Kaur was subtle in rebuffing the rumours as she neither took any name nor mentioned any specific report. But her tweet was enough for the netizens to understand what she was pointing at.

Earlier on Monday, reports surfaced that now-retired cricketer Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur have been seeing each other from past two years. It was said that they found love for each other during one of the car launch events of Audi, which they both are brand ambassadors of, in 2015. They have been making public appearances together at the German carmaker’s new launch every year.

Nimrat Kaur took to her Twitter handle saying, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

Apart from accepting her dental problems, she took on the speculation she had been subjected to on Monday by outright calling it a work of fiction. She further went onto say that such fiction can be hurtful.

