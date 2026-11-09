Nine Gems, Ramayana Connection And A Time-Travel Twist: Is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Plot Revealed? Here’s What We Know So Far

The film Varanasi by SS Rajamouli, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has emerged as the centre of an online theory that says the movie could have a connection with the Ramayana. This is based on the nine mythical gems, a character who has a connection with Kumbhakarna, and the quest that would send Mahesh Babu’s character back to the time of the Ram-Ravana war.

What makes this interesting is that it is all connected with mythology, fantasy, and science fiction elements. However, the one thing to note is that these are just theories, as the filmmakers haven’t revealed the full plot yet.

Here’s what the viral theory claims about the film’s possible storyline.

What Is The Nine-Gem Theory About SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi?

According to the circulating theory, the story revolves around nine powerful gemstones, sometimes referred to as the Navaratna Nala. These gems are allegedly connected to the Ram-Ravana war and are believed to have been scattered across different parts of the world during the conflict. The theory suggests that the gemstones hold extraordinary power and could become central to the film’s conflict. It also claims that Mahesh Babu’s character is assigned the task of finding and collecting all nine gems.

If this speculation turns out to have any connection with the actual storyline, the search for the gemstones could form a major part of the film’s adventure. However, neither the significance of the gems nor their alleged connection to the Ramayana has been confirmed by the makers.

Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Playing Kumbhakarna’s Reincarnation?

Another striking part of the theory concerns Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, reportedly called Kumbha. The viral speculation claims that Kumbha could be the reincarnation of Kumbhakarna, the brother of Ravana in the Ramayana. According to this interpretation, the character wants to obtain all nine gemstones to acquire extraordinary, potentially unstoppable power.

The theory further suggests that Kumbha’s pursuit of the gems puts him on a collision course with Mahesh Babu’s character. This would give the film a conflict rooted in the mythology of the Ramayana, while allowing the story to explore a fictional interpretation of what happened after the legendary war. It is worth noting that the Kumbha-Kumbhakarna connection remains speculation. The filmmakers have not confirmed that Prithviraj is playing Kumbhakarna’s reincarnation.

Does Mahesh Babu Travel Back To The Ramayana Era In Varanasi?

The most unusual element of the online theory is its alleged time-travel twist. According to the claims, Mahesh Babu’s character travels through a wormhole and reaches the era of the Ramayana. During this journey, he supposedly discovers Kumbha’s plan to gather the nine gemstones and use their combined power.

The theory then takes another turn. It suggests that Mahesh’s character travels back in time to prevent the gemstones from being separated in the first place, potentially changing the chain of events connected to the Ram-Ravana war. If this forms part of the actual film, it would bring together mythology and science fiction in a storyline involving different timelines. But the wormhole, the journey to the Ramayana era and the alleged attempt to alter the past are all unconfirmed details.

What Has SS Rajamouli Revealed About Varanasi’s Story So Far?

Although the nine-gem theory sounds fascinating, it is important that people do not take it for the official plot summary. These specific details about Kumbha, the reincarnation of Kumbhakarna, the nine gems and the journey back in time have not been proven with any kind of statement from the filmmakers.

The leading cast of the movie consists of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. They and the mythological aspects of the movie have caught much attention on the Internet, but the speculations related to the actors’ characters should be distinguished from facts.

For now, the nine gems and their possible link to the Ramayana story can be considered an interesting theory created by fans rather than real facts concerning Varanasi. The only way to actually find out if the theories are true or not is if Rajamouli or any cast reveals but that isn’t going to happen, at least not anytime soon.

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