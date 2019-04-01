American rapper and songwriter Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times outside his clothing store in Los Angeles as per reports. Along with the rapper, two more victims were injured and was immediately rushed to California Medical Center. Out of the three, one was announced dead.

Ermias Davidson Asghedom popularly known as Nipsey Hussle was gunned down and was shot multiple times outside his store in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 31, 2019, say reports. Reports also reveal that two other people were injured at the same spot outside the clothing store. Immediately after the rapper was injured, he was taken to California Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The police reports reveal that the shooting incident was reported at around 3 pm in Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue areas where three people were rushed to the hospital and one of them was announced dead.

Nipsey Hussle was an American rapper, songwriter and gained recognition after his hit mixtapes that include The Marathan, Crenshaw and The Marathon Continues. For his outstanding work and phenomenal talent, he also grabbed nominations for Best Rap Album at 61st Annual Grammy Awards in the year 2019.

Not only this, many members of the music community and the athletes with some other celebrities shared their views after the incident took place. American rapper Pharrell William said that he was among those positive souls, who inspired many with his work and talent. Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress Rihanna quoted that she was completely shaken when she came across this news. American singer, songwriter, record producer John Legend wrote that he just spent Thursday with him, shooting for their new song. While talking about the police report, the investigation is going on and no person has been arrested for this shooting incident till now.

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

Talking about his career, Nipsey Hussle started his career in 2015 by launching his first mixtape titled Slauson Boy Volume 1. Following the same trend, he further released two more mixtapes in 2008, Bullets Ain’t Got No Name as Vol 1 and Vol 2 after collaborating with Cinematic Music Group and Epic Records. 2010 proved to be a turning point for his career he appeared in his first song We Are the World 25 for Haiti. Post the release, he then founded his own label All Money In.

