Saiyan Ji Dagabaz trailer: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh starrer movie has taken the internet by a storm with its action-packed official trailer. The video is catching everyone's attention and has already crossed 510,687 views on YouTube with the over-flowing comment section. Here's the full video, watch by yourself!

Saiyan Ji Dagabaz trailer: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Anjana Singh starrer movie is soon going to hit the screens and fans can’t keep calm. Well, the makers dropped its official trailer yesterday and it has taken the internet by a storm. The sizzling chemistry of the two Bhojpuri lead actors is all set to set the box-office on fire.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Anjana Singh took to their official Instagram account to share the links of the official Trailer and the fans are going gaga over it. Within hours of release, the trailer got flooded with praiseful comments and likes. The movie will also feature Sushil Singh, Manoj Singh Tiger, and Rashmi Srivastava, Anoop Arora, Rashmi Sharma, Vinod Mishra, Sunita Pandey, Kamlesh Yadav, Sudhakar Mani, Master Jyotirmay Srivastava in key roles. Helmed by Ajit Srivastava, the movie has been produced under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

Watch the full video here!

Well, every Bhojpuri fan knows that Dinesh Lal Yadav carries a crazy fan following and is considered the hit factory of Bhojpuri cinemas. Taking into account his popularity and Anjana Singh’s fans, the movie is set to be a super-hit one. The actors earlier shared the teaser and the posters of the movie which has indeed multiplied the excitement in fans. Take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More