Nirahua Chalal London: Amrapali Dubey has once again taken social media by storm with her latest pictures! In the picture shared by the diva, she is talking about her Bhojpuri movie- Nirahua Chalal London and how it is running successfully at the box office. Take a look at the posters here:

Nirahua Chalal London: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a poster from her movie Nirahua Chalal London. In the poster, Amrapali Dubey is donning a beautiful red gown whereas Nirahua is dressed in a floral pantsuit. The picture in a span of just four hours has garnered thousands of views and the comments section is brimming with compliments on how the fans loved their on-screen chemistry!

The movie is currently riding high at the box office and has earnred lakhs of rupees at the box office. Take a look at the series of posters realized by Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram handle here:

Amrapali Dubey started her acting career in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani and since then she became a social media sensation with more than 500k plus followers on Instagram. Some of her top movies are- Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Doodh Ka Karz, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Satya, Nirahua satal Rahe, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among others.

On the work front, she has back to back five movies lined up for this year among which she will be starring with Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and many other actors too!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More