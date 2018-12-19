Nirahua Chalal London: In the music video, Dinesh Lal Yadav is dancing with is rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey on the streets of London. In the video, Amrapali Dubey is donning a beautiful black gown whereas Dinesh is dressed in a blue pantsuit. The song Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their on-screen sizzling chemistry.

Nirahua Chalal London: The most adored jodi of the Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey recently released their song Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa from their latest flick Nirahua Chalal London. The song Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa has been crooned by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Indu Sonali and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. The movie Nirahua Chalal London has been bankrolled under the banner Pashupatinath Production and has been produced by Sonu Khatri and co-produced by Worldwide Records.

In the music video, Dinesh Lal Yadav is dancing with is rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey on the streets of London. In the video, Amrapali Dubey is donning a beautiful black gown whereas Dinesh is dressed in a blue pantsuit. The song Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their on-screen sizzling chemistry. Take a look at the video here:

Currently, Nirahua is basking in the success of his latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3 which was a blockbuster hit at the box office. On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe opposite his rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey.

