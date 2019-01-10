Nirahua Chalal London movie: In the song, Chehra Tohar Aamrapali Dubey is dressed in a red dress whereas Dinesh aka Nirahua has paired off his look with floral pantsuit. The video has been shot in a picturesque hill station where the duo is dancing to their item number in front of snow peak mountains. The song in a span of just a few hours has garnered 375k views and the count seems unstoppable. Recently Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share ethnic news of her latest song and had captioned the picture as- My Favourite song is out now.

Nirahua Chalal London movie: Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are back again with their superhit song Chehra Tohar from their upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London which is slated to release all over the country this month on January 25, 2019. The song Chehra Tohar has been crooned by Alok Kumar and Hunny B and the lyrics have been given by Rakesh Nirala. The movie Nirahua Chalal London stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles whereas Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Anoop Arora, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri, Ram Magar, and Pushpa Verma will be seen in pivotal roles.

In the song, Chehra Tohar Aamrapali Dubey is dressed in a red dress whereas Dinesh aka Nirahua has paired off his look with floral pantsuit. The video has been shot in a picturesque hill station where the duo is dancing to their item number in front of snow peak mountains. The song in a span of just a few hours has garnered 375k views and the count seems unstoppable. Recently Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share ethnic news of her latest song and had captioned the picture as- My Favourite song is out now. On a professional note, Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will have one busy year as they have back to back 6-7 movies lined up such as- Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

Watch full song Chehra Tohar here:

