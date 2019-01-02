Nirahua Chalal London poster: The poster shared by Dinesh Lal Yadav reads as- Wishing you'll a very happy new year from Nirahua Chalal London team. The movie is slated to release this month on January 25, 2018. The picture shared just a few hours ago has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for their on screen as well as off-screen chemistry.

Nirahua Chalal London poster: One of the most loved jodis of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav recently took to their official Instagram handle to share the latest poster of their upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London. The poster shared by Dinesh Lal Yadav reads as- Wishing you’ll a very happy new year from Nirahua Chalal London team. The movie is slated to release this month on January 25, 2018. The picture shared just a few hours ago has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for their on screen as well as off-screen chemistry.

Recently, the makers of the film released their first song Gori Tohar kamar from the movie Nirahua Chalal London. The song featuring Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have already garnered millions of views and the count seems unstoppable. On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will be next seen together on the silver screens in Patna Junction, Sher a Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha Mahabali among others. Take a look at the first poster here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More